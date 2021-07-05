Pigeon Co. (OTCMKTS:PGENY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pigeon Co. (OTCMKTS:PGENY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

PGENY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Pigeon in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Pigeon in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Pigeon alerts:

Pigeon stock opened at $6.95 on Monday. Pigeon has a 12 month low of $6.94 and a 12 month high of $11.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.78.

Pigeon Corporation manufactures, sells, imports, and exports baby and child-care products, maternity items, women's care products, home healthcare products, elder care products, etc. in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Baby & Mother Care Business, Child Care Service Business, Health & Elder Care Business, Overseas Business, China Business, and Other segments.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pigeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pigeon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.