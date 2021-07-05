Pinebridge Investments L.P. Decreases Stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34,400 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned 0.12% of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF worth $21,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 94,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. boosted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 34,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 6,946 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 43,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 57,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ EMB opened at $112.12 on Monday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.70 and a fifty-two week high of $116.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.62.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.348 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

