Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $16.23 Million Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 83.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 178,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,287 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $16,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MNST. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $332,245,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 31.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,064,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,260 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth about $91,122,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 82.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,721,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,833,000 after acquiring an additional 779,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,492,000. 63.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $4,068,092.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,079.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $90.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $48.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $69.54 and a 52-week high of $99.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.12.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 30.25%. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

MNST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.26.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

