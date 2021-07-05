Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $20.50 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 103,474 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,631 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Target were worth $20,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Target by 7,200.0% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total value of $324,992.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,154.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total transaction of $479,094.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,525.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,084 shares of company stock worth $8,705,658. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $246.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $116.73 and a 52 week high of $246.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $224.37.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TGT. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.39.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

