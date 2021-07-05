Pinebridge Investments L.P. Raises Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 46.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 148,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,932 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $17,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 46.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 633,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,818,000 after buying an additional 201,155 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 24.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 6.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 222,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,562,000 after buying an additional 13,714 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the first quarter worth about $395,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 29.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 513,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,998,000 after buying an additional 115,987 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Allstate alerts:

ALL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Allstate from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, April 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.08.

Shares of ALL opened at $133.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.37. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $84.97 and a 1-year high of $140.00. The stock has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 15.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.00%.

In other The Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $20,520,758.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,023,104.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total transaction of $1,700,797.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,595,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 242,111 shares of company stock valued at $32,612,262. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

See Also: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.