Pinebridge Investments L.P. Trims Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 24,386 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in State Street were worth $13,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on STT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on State Street from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.43.

In other news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total value of $321,442.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,182.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total transaction of $4,215,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,188,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

STT stock opened at $84.30 on Monday. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $56.63 and a 52-week high of $89.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. State Street’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.04%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

