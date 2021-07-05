Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Sold by Coatue Management LLC

Coatue Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,723,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530,787 shares during the period. Pinterest comprises 1.5% of Coatue Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Coatue Management LLC owned 0.58% of Pinterest worth $275,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 867.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 53,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after buying an additional 47,866 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 5,490 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.65, for a total value of $5,996,006.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,198 shares in the company, valued at $5,996,006.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total value of $2,970,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,970,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 919,440 shares of company stock worth $64,920,209. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PINS. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.45.

Shares of PINS stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $79.31. 6,732,562 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,576,170. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.56 and a 1-year high of $89.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,321.83 and a beta of 1.26.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

