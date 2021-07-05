PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $219.14 Million

Equities analysts predict that PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) will report $219.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $219.78 million and the lowest is $218.50 million. PJT Partners reported sales of $232.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that PJT Partners will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PJT Partners.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.16. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $206.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.89 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on PJT Partners in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

PJT stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.85. 3,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,778. PJT Partners has a 52-week low of $47.97 and a 52-week high of $81.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 4.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in PJT Partners by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in PJT Partners by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in PJT Partners by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PJT Partners by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 66.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital markets advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capabilities, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, and activism defense.

