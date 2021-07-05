Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.31.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLYA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America began coverage on Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

In related news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 6,642,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $45,699,120.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,515.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Kevin Froemming sold 5,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total transaction of $40,883.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 397,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,969,190.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,735,343 shares of company stock valued at $46,390,775 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 361.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 12,218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLYA traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $7.33. The company had a trading volume of 33,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,654. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $8.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $77.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.03 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 38.63% and a negative net margin of 178.21%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of March 10, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 20 resorts comprising 7,867 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

