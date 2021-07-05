PlayGame Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges (PXG)

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. Over the last seven days, PlayGame has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. One PlayGame coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PlayGame has a total market capitalization of $382,229.15 and $11,703.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00054404 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003276 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00018002 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $278.14 or 0.00822094 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,709.11 or 0.08007293 BTC.

PlayGame Profile

PXG is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. The official website for PlayGame is its.playgame.com . PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

PlayGame Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayGame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

