Playtech (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Playtech (OTCMKTS:PYTCF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PYTCF. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Playtech in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Peel Hunt upgraded Playtech from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Playtech has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Playtech alerts:

OTCMKTS:PYTCF traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.11. The stock had a trading volume of 8,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,686. Playtech has a 1-year low of $3.85 and a 1-year high of $6.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.39.

Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, turnkey, operational and hosting, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Playtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.