Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) Short Interest Down 16.1% in June

Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the May 31st total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 104.0 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PAZRF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Plaza Retail REIT from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Plaza Retail REIT from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Plaza Retail REIT from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plaza Retail REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.19.

Shares of OTCMKTS PAZRF remained flat at $$3.73 on Monday. Plaza Retail REIT has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $3.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.47.

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at September 30, 2020 includes interests in 272 properties totaling approximately 8.6 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

