Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $109.71 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) will post $109.71 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Plug Power’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $90.00 million to $117.10 million. Plug Power posted sales of $68.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Plug Power will report full-year sales of $471.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $461.73 million to $484.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $737.35 million, with estimates ranging from $700.00 million to $762.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Plug Power.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.62 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLUG. Truist Financial lowered shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $61.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist lowered shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.74.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Plug Power by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,683,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $57,099,000 after purchasing an additional 93,535 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Plug Power by 2.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,680,642 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,235,000 after purchasing an additional 33,963 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the first quarter valued at $2,749,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 289,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,807,000 after acquiring an additional 95,324 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the first quarter valued at $3,527,000. 49.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PLUG traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.48. 13,246,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,896,777. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 26.57 and a quick ratio of 25.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.54 and a beta of 1.40. Plug Power has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $75.49.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

