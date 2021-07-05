PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Shares Bought by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,633,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 348,918 shares during the quarter. PNM Resources makes up approximately 0.9% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 3.07% of PNM Resources worth $129,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in PNM Resources by 0.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 63,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 20,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

Shares of PNM opened at $48.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.18. PNM Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $37.30 and a one year high of $50.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.08.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $364.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.27 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 13.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PNM shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. PNM Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.20.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.