Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Stake Lifted by Rubric Capital Management LP

Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 370.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 425,835 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 335,403 shares during the quarter. Popular comprises approximately 1.7% of Rubric Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Rubric Capital Management LP’s holdings in Popular were worth $29,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Popular by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,308,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,975,000 after buying an additional 738,338 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Popular by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,207,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,479,000 after acquiring an additional 134,439 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Popular by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,923,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $275,876,000 after acquiring an additional 231,143 shares during the period. Two Creeks Capital Management LP boosted its position in Popular by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 2,296,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,314,000 after acquiring an additional 310,314 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Popular by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,248,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,761,000 after acquiring an additional 81,107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Popular alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BPOP shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.17.

In related news, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $749,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $542,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,033 shares of company stock valued at $1,293,863. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Popular stock opened at $75.51 on Monday. Popular, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.05 and a fifty-two week high of $83.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.22.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $1.21. Popular had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 28.17%. The business had revenue of $632.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico and the United States. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.