PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $430.45 Million

Equities research analysts expect PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) to report sales of $430.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PotlatchDeltic’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $468.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $392.90 million. PotlatchDeltic posted sales of $181.56 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 137.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will report full year sales of $1.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.48 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PotlatchDeltic.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.18. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 26.53% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The company had revenue of $354.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

PCH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.25.

In other news, Director Michael J. Covey sold 79,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $4,791,636.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $1,214,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 144,122 shares of company stock worth $8,676,384. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter valued at about $318,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 7,101 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 39,281.3% in the fourth quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PotlatchDeltic stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.98. 27,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,855. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.23. PotlatchDeltic has a 12-month low of $36.94 and a 12-month high of $65.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.78%.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

