Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $32.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Premier Financial Corp. is the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group. Premier Bank operates as a Home Savings Bank. First Insurance Group is a full-service insurance agency. Premier Financial Corp., formerly known as First Defiance Financial Corp., is based in Defiance, Ohio. “

Get Premier Financial alerts:

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Premier Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.13.

PFC stock opened at $28.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Premier Financial has a twelve month low of $14.74 and a twelve month high of $35.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.31.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.34. Premier Financial had a net margin of 37.47% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $82.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.33 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Premier Financial will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. This is an increase from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 37.68%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peloton Wealth Strategists acquired a new position in shares of Premier Financial during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Premier Financial by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Premier Financial by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 267,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,899,000 after buying an additional 82,927 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Premier Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,591,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Premier Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers various demand, checking, money market, certificates of deposits, certificates of deposit account registry service, and savings accounts; and investment products. The company also provides residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, home improvement and home equity loans, and consumer loans.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Premier Financial (PFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.