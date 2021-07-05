Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Short Interest Down 18.3% in June

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,170,000 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the May 31st total of 3,880,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

In other Principal Financial Group news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $1,480,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,885,414.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 58.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PFG traded down $0.27 on Monday, reaching $63.27. The stock had a trading volume of 772,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,572. The company has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Principal Financial Group has a 12-month low of $37.03 and a 12-month high of $67.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.49.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 12.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.61 dividend. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 49.39%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PFG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

