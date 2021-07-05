Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) Short Interest Up 20.8% in June

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,800 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the May 31st total of 85,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 526,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPDN. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Professional Diversity Network in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Professional Diversity Network in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IPDN traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.92. 32,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,612. Professional Diversity Network has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $5.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.65.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative net margin of 73.21% and a negative return on equity of 161.42%. The company had revenue of $1.49 million for the quarter.

Professional Diversity Network Company Profile

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network) and National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network). The company offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

