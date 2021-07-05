Professional Planning Grows Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Professional Planning increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 117.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the quarter. Professional Planning’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 27,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock traded down $1.01 on Monday, reaching $128.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,891,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,306,368. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.92. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $75.01 and a 52 week high of $159.70.

