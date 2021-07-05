Professional Planning Grows Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Professional Planning boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 129.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares during the period. Professional Planning’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,469,459 shares. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.74.

