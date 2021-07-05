Professional Planning Has $418,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Professional Planning cut its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Professional Planning’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITB. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,006,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $816,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter worth $11,160,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.05. 1,468,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.85. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

