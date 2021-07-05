Professional Planning Has $9.83 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Professional Planning reduced its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,615 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 4.8% of Professional Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Professional Planning’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $9,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,339,289 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,458,136,000 after acquiring an additional 171,333 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,118,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,110,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,047 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,976,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,962,775,000 after purchasing an additional 216,976 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Mastercard by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,027,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,282,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Mastercard by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,216,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,003,395,000 after purchasing an additional 101,468 shares in the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard stock traded up $4.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $375.03. 2,787,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,838,678. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $369.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $371.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.43, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.18. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $281.20 and a 52 week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

In other news, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total value of $10,984,270.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,755,574.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total transaction of $1,216,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,582,676.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,493 shares of company stock worth $17,264,871 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.46.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

