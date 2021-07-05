Professional Planning Lowers Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Professional Planning reduced its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 961 shares during the period. Professional Planning’s holdings in PayPal were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total value of $2,379,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,984 shares in the company, valued at $34,367,769.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,042 shares of company stock worth $15,373,019 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PYPL. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.80.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $290.24. The company had a trading volume of 4,171,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,127,063. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.33 and a 52-week high of $309.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

