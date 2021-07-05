Professional Planning Sells 5,085 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Professional Planning trimmed its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 51.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,085 shares during the quarter. Professional Planning’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $362,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $525,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1,559.2% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 30,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Money Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 29,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.45.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $3.02 on Monday, hitting $168.98. The company had a trading volume of 9,060,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,657,729. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $173.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

