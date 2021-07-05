PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Shares Acquired by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 103.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,233 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,061 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in PROS were worth $4,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its position in PROS by 17.9% during the first quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 32,717 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 4,973 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of PROS during the first quarter worth about $61,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of PROS by 59.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,342 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of PROS by 99.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,463 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 19,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PROS by 5.9% in the first quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 234,162 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,952,000 after acquiring an additional 13,073 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PROS stock opened at $47.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.27. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.55 and a fifty-two week high of $51.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $61.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.21 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 55.89% and a negative net margin of 30.82%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PROS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

In other news, COO Leslie J. Rechan sold 13,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $508,151.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,601,741.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,929 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,095,492. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

