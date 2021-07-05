Prosight Management LP Buys 45,478 Shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Prosight Management LP boosted its holdings in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,478 shares during the quarter. Zogenix comprises approximately 3.1% of Prosight Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Prosight Management LP owned about 0.35% of Zogenix worth $3,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zogenix by 169.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Zogenix by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Zogenix by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Zogenix by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zogenix in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000.

ZGNX traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.74. 792,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 7.77 and a quick ratio of 7.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $990.12 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.08. Zogenix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.73 and a 1 year high of $29.97.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.34 million. Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 60.93% and a negative net margin of 917.30%. Zogenix’s revenue was up 995.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

In related news, Director Cam L. Garner purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.03 per share, with a total value of $285,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $85,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,717.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zogenix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, as well as to treat seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

