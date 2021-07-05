Prosight Management LP Has $1.89 Million Stake in Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR)

Prosight Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) by 45.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258,818 shares during the quarter. Metacrine makes up about 1.5% of Prosight Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Prosight Management LP’s holdings in Metacrine were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Metacrine by 334.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 240,950 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Metacrine by 224.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 288,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 199,750 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Metacrine during the fourth quarter worth $611,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in Metacrine during the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Metacrine during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Preston Klassen acquired 20,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $74,791.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,791.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 22.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MTCR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Metacrine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Metacrine in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Metacrine in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Metacrine in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Shares of MTCR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.81. The company had a trading volume of 107,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,270. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.92. Metacrine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $16.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 17.33 and a current ratio of 17.33.

Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Metacrine, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET409 that has completed Phase 1b proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and is in Phase 2a clinical trial in combination with empagliflozin for the treatment of patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus and NASH.

