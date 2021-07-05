Prosight Management LP Lowers Position in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Prosight Management LP cut its holdings in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) by 99.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,008,209 shares during the quarter. Prosight Management LP’s holdings in Organogenesis were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Organogenesis in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Organogenesis in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Organogenesis in the first quarter worth about $54,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Organogenesis in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Organogenesis by 329.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the period. 19.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ORGO traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.79. 33,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,130,787. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.23 and a 1-year high of $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.64 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.70.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Organogenesis had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 43.70%. The firm had revenue of $102.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Starr Wisdom sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $442,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 386,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,541,026.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Albert Erani sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $973,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,221,218 shares of company stock worth $69,166,679. Corporate insiders own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

ORGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Organogenesis from $9.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Organogenesis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Organogenesis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.80.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic allograft wound covering and surgical barrier for application in the care of chronic and acute wounds or surgical implantation in spine, orthopedic, and sports medicine applications; Apligraf, a bioengineered bi-layered skin substitute for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft, a dermal substitute for the treatment of DFUs; NuShield, a dehydrated placental tissue wound covering and surgical barrier applied to the target tissue to support native healing; and PuraPly Antimicrobial, an antimicrobial barrier skin substitute to treat chronic and acute wounds.

