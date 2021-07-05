Prosight Management LP Trims Holdings in Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE)

Prosight Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) by 38.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 556,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349,792 shares during the quarter. Cue Biopharma accounts for 5.6% of Prosight Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Prosight Management LP’s holdings in Cue Biopharma were worth $6,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cue Biopharma by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,162,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,059,000 after purchasing an additional 47,333 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Cue Biopharma by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 17,747 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Cue Biopharma by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Cue Biopharma by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Cue Biopharma by 147.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CUE shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

NASDAQ CUE traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $11.94. 3,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,551. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.05. Cue Biopharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $24.02.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.48 million. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 1,168.14% and a negative return on equity of 56.24%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cue Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cue Biopharma Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic that is in Phase I clinical trials designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

