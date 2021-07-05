Prudent Man Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley makes up about 0.9% of Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.9% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.9% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.6% in the first quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.8% in the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 15,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.9% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MS. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.42.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $92.03. The company had a trading volume of 427,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,816,691. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.12. The stock has a market cap of $171.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $45.86 and a 12 month high of $94.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

