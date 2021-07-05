Prudent Man Advisors LLC Has $1.15 Million Stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NRG. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its position in NRG Energy by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 7,058,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620,823 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 284.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,489,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582,314 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 560.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 647,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,429,000 after purchasing an additional 549,381 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 60.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,358,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,255,000 after purchasing an additional 514,143 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 925,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,900,000 after purchasing an additional 441,437 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Seaport Global Securities increased their price objective on NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Guggenheim lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NRG Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of NRG Energy stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.41. 202,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,392,592. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.85. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.22 and a twelve month high of $44.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.74.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.97). The company had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 2.02%. NRG Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 297.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.17%.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

