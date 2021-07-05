Prudent Man Advisors LLC Has $22.49 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 9.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 265,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,298 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 9.4% of Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $22,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $5,439,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 33,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 9,661 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 271,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,002,000 after buying an additional 32,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 26,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 5,106 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $85.90. 4,315,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,819,609. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.37. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $84.22 and a 12 month high of $89.59.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.132 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.

