Prudent Man Advisors LLC Has $920,000 Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,103 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $1,616,206,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,462,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,534,826,000 after buying an additional 714,829 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,443,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $771,792,000 after buying an additional 624,534 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in McDonald’s by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,022,688 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $219,448,000 after buying an additional 557,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 282.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 717,500 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $160,820,000 after buying an additional 529,700 shares during the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.21.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $1.36 on Monday, hitting $233.63. 87,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,891,165. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $182.62 and a 12 month high of $238.18. The company has a market capitalization of $174.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $233.17.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 85.29%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.