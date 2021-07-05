Prudent Man Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Prologis comprises about 0.7% of Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PLD traded up $1.05 on Monday, reaching $121.03. 1,789,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,708,204. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.06 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.86.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.53 million. Prologis had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 3.73%. Prologis’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.32%.

Several research analysts have commented on PLD shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.08.

In other Prologis news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

