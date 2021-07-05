Prudent Man Advisors LLC Purchases 884 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 32.2% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MDLZ. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.43.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.60. 4,103,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,505,897. The company has a market cap of $87.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $64.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.54.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 48.65%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Recommended Story: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.