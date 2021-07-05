Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 43.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,770 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $289,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,158,000 after acquiring an additional 94,471 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 887,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,212,000 after purchasing an additional 71,833 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 273,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,676,000 after purchasing an additional 9,640 shares during the period.

Shares of EZU stock opened at $49.59 on Monday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a one year low of $36.77 and a one year high of $47.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.00.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

