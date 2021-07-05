Prudential Financial Inc. Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 123,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,860 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Coty were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,154,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425,085 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,976,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261,320 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,277,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,087,000 after purchasing an additional 54,605 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Coty by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,150,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,427,000 after buying an additional 207,163 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Coty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,668,000. 25.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COTY. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Coty from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Coty from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Coty from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Coty from $7.00 to $7.60 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “focus list” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Coty in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.78.

In other Coty news, major shareholder Holdco B.V. Cottage bought 245,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.78 per share, with a total value of $2,894,346.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Coty stock opened at $8.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Coty Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $10.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 2.50.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

