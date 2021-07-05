Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Position in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.11% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 142,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 130,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 2.6% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology stock opened at $51.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -465.41, a PEG ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.66. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.31 and a twelve month high of $64.53.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $42.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.56 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William W. Burke sold 6,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $371,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William W. Burke sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total transaction of $41,664.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,639.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

