Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 506 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,819 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GBCI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 172.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of GBCI opened at $55.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.02. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $67.35.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $196.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.70 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 36.81%. Equities research analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 44.13%.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

