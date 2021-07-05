Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 6,471 Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) by 36.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,471 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.11% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 76.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 315 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 36.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 526 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the first quarter worth about $253,000. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Mullery sold 1,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.86, for a total transaction of $124,269.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian M. Brinch sold 887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total transaction of $91,893.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,207 shares of company stock worth $328,410. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGM opened at $100.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.06 and a fifty-two week high of $111.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.75.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $62.09 million during the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 26.28%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th.

Separately, Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

