Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 175,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,665 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Paychex were worth $17,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Paychex by 52.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,292,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874,215 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at about $195,397,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Paychex by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,518,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,651 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth about $74,226,000. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth about $69,980,000. 69.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $363,778.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,619 shares in the company, valued at $5,100,359.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $3,371,635.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,548,302.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 178,885 shares of company stock valued at $17,653,610. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $108.73 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.25. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.96 and a 1-year high of $109.29. The firm has a market cap of $39.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.84%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PAYX. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.35.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

