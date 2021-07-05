Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 3,303 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,057 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $15,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,067,002 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,479,575,000 after purchasing an additional 92,049 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 9.6% in the first quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,524,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $517,701,000 after purchasing an additional 132,986 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,471 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $506,457,000 after purchasing an additional 39,511 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,314,204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $446,252,000 after purchasing an additional 51,249 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,097,137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $372,543,000 after purchasing an additional 9,349 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ANSS shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.33.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $353.41 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $339.85. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.08 and a 52 week high of $413.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.22.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $372.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.75 million. Research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Janet Lee sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.18, for a total value of $1,068,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,206,233.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total transaction of $1,279,877.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,947 shares in the company, valued at $14,008,514.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,467 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,718 over the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

