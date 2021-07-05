Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $16.50 Million Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 696,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,243 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of The Williams Companies worth $16,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Williams Companies by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,838,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $516,119,000 after purchasing an additional 463,687 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in The Williams Companies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,896,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $329,209,000 after purchasing an additional 483,288 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth $182,871,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in The Williams Companies by 9.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,851,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $185,995,000 after purchasing an additional 688,506 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in The Williams Companies by 7.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,077,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $167,660,000 after purchasing an additional 514,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Williams Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.92.

WMB opened at $26.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.29. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.09 and a fifty-two week high of $28.35. The company has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.49.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

See Also: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.