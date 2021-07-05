Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $17.85 Million Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410,223 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,009 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Corning were worth $17,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the first quarter valued at about $48,860,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 456.1% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 54,104 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 44,375 shares during the last quarter. Resource Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 1.8% during the first quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 14,804 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Corning in the first quarter worth about $3,983,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GLW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

Corning stock opened at $41.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $26.12 and a 12 month high of $46.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.95. The stock has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.15.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

In related news, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson bought 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.14 per share, for a total transaction of $59,838.80. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 2,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $112,698.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 5,553 shares of company stock valued at $239,744 and sold 70,309,698 shares valued at $3,058,188,714. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

