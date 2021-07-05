Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $19.12 Million Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 313,191 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,941 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.05% of Southwest Airlines worth $19,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2,010.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 422 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 1,900.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 407.0% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $53.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $30.24 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.91.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 41.71% and a negative return on equity of 46.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

LUV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.45.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

