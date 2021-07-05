Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 16,253 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,253 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of Consolidated Edison worth $14,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ED stock opened at $72.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.16. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $83.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 7.64%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.16%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ED shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.67.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

