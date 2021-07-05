Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 7.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 99,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,945 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $14,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 59.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 90.2% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $102,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.20.

Shares of AWK opened at $156.88 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.71. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.76 and a fifty-two week high of $172.56. The company has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.62, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. American Water Works had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

