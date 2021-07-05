Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 209,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,164 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $12,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEG. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 321.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

PEG stock opened at $60.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $49.06 and a 52 week high of $64.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.48%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PEG shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total value of $312,324.30. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $1,820,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,967 shares of company stock worth $2,794,975 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

