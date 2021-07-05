Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) had its price target trimmed by Truist Securities from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PRPL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.82.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $27.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.55. Purple Innovation has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $41.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 2,716.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.27.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 91.36%. The firm had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.25 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Purple Innovation will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pano Anthos sold 7,735 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $224,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,946. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 15,534 shares of company stock valued at $451,396 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 3,700.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Purple Innovation by 216.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Purple Innovation by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Purple Innovation by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Purple Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.